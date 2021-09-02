Father, son accused of stealing $335K from grandmother

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A father and son from Linn County are accused of stealing more than $335,000 from the family matriarch over 3 years, the sheriff’s office said.

Michael Alan Gunnett, 58, and his 38-year-old son Michael Shane Gunnett were arrested August 31 after a lengthy investigation that began in November 2020.

Detectives were tipped that thousands of dollars were taken from Sharon Steele, who is the mother and grandmother of the men. After subpoenas were obtained, Linn County detectives said her son stole more than $220,000 over 3 years, while her grandson took more than $115,000 over 18 months.

Authorities did not say how the men allegedly stole the money.

Both Lebanon residents were taken to the Linn County Jail.

Michael Alan Gunnett faces 6 counts of 1st-degree aggravated theft and 1st-degree criminal mistreatment. Michael Shane Gunnett faces 3 counts of 1st-degree aggravated theft and 1st-degree criminal mistreatment.

Ms. Steele died since the investigation began. She was 81.