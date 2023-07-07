The incident follows a series of 911 calls at the residence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man accused of shooting a gun at his neighbor while paramedics were on scene Friday morning now faces attempted murder charges, officials say.

Paramedics told police that 38-year-old Robert Quincy Montgomery Jr. came out of his home at 300 SE 157th Avenue around around 6:27 a.m. and shot at his neighbor, who had walked outside to get into a car.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, someone at the residence had called 911, given an address and immediately hung up around 30 minutes prior to the assault. Police were unable to respond, but around 15 minutes later, another call to 911 asked for medical help.

After the shooting, the paramedics took cover and asked for an emergency response while the neighbor drove away to safety. When officers arrived, they surrounded Montgomery – who immediately surrendered.

Police used a search warrant in Montgomery’s home and say they found three guns as well as a “large amount of fentanyl and other contraband.”

Montgomery was arrested and booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, unlawful weapon use, unlawful firearm possession and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police say more charges are possible as their investigation continues.

It is not clear whether the neighbor suffered any injuries.

Anyone with information can contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov (attn:ECST) and reference case number 23-178164.

