Fire sparks alongside Hwy 26 near Vista Ridge Tunnel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Camera footage from the Oregon Department of Transportation showed a fire burning alongside Highway 26 during Wednesday’s morning commute.

The flames sparked near the Vista Ridge Tunnel. There is no confirmation on what caused it.

Little information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News saw a firetruck pass through the area right around 7 a.m. and the blaze appeared to be extinguished shortly after.

Traffic has slowed in the area. Expect delays or use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.