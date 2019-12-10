Fish taking December off as cancer gets more ‘complicated’

Commissioner Nick Fish has stomach cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy at OHSU

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Commissioner Nick Fish said Tuesday that the cancer he is fighting has gotten more complicated and he will take the rest of December off.

Fish has been diagnosed with stomach cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy.

Fish posted the following statement in his city website on Dec. 10:

“Last week, I learned from my team of OHSU doctors that my illness has become more complicated. I am also managing the cumulative effects of chemotherapy. Through the rest of this month, I plan to take time to focus on my health and my family. I will continue to work as I am able and expect to have more to share in the new year.”

Fish has maintained a busy schedule since his diagnosis in 2017 and has frequently been the only council member to attend evening events. He was reelected to a four-year term in 2018.

