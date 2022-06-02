PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just as Fleet Week is a big part of the Rose Festival each year in the Rose City, so are the traffic problems that can come along with those ships being on the river.

Thursday morning, Rose Festival officials released their latest schedule of the big ships that will be coming into town starting June 8. Drivers need to be aware that there will be bridge lifts when the ships arrive and depart.

The first ship arrives around 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 and the last ship will leave around 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13th. While the ships are coming and going, bridge lifts are expected to impact traffic on the Broadway, Steel and Morrison bridges.

Rose Festival officials say that the estimated arrival and departure times may be slightly. They will release a final schedule on the morning of June 8.