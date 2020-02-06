Forest Grove couple trapped on ship due to coronavirus

There are concerns that some infected passengers have exposed other on board

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local couple is among thousands of people currently being quarantined between two cruise ships off the coast of Hong Kong and Japan.

This comes with concerns that some passengers infected with the Wuhan coronavirus have exposed other on board. KOIN 6 News spoke with two of the passengers from Forest Grove on Thursday morning. They’re on the “Diamond Princess” moored in Japan which officials said have 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

“We’ve had to cancel our plans and we don’t know if the government has plans for us when we get back to the U.S.,” said Kent and Rebecca Frasure. ” It’s a really big unknown.”

The couple tells us they will be quarantined on the ship for about two weeks. The coronavirus has infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China. Here in the U.S., there are at least a dozen confirmed cases.