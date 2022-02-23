PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Lake Oswego man who fled federal prosecution was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for stealing funds intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said David Unitan, 47, who also goes by Daniel Cohen, was sentenced to 5 years and 1 month in prison and 3 years’ supervised release. He pleaded guilty in October to charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

According to investigators, Unitan took advantage of Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Program. These programs were administered by the Small Business Administration and offered emergency financial assistance to small businesses through the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

In July 2020, court documents state that a small business owner contacted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and said someone had used the personal information of himself, his wife, and their business to establish accounts at a bank in Boston.

After this initial report, the IRS Criminal Investigation began looking into EIDLs and PPP loans that were obtained under suspicious circumstances by someone named David Cohen. This person was later confirmed to be Unitan.

Records revealed that six EIDL applications had been submitted using the Clackamas County small business owner’s social security number. Two applications were funded for a total of $295,000 and were distributed to the Boston bank account in June and July of 2020. Investigators discovered that a $100,000 transfer was made from the Boston account to another bank account on June 24, 2020 and that on the same day, a wire transfer of $77,898 was made to Mackenzie Motor Company in Hillsboro.

After contacting the general manager of Dick’s Mackenzie Ford in Hillsboro, investigators learned someone named Daniel Cohen had recently purchased a 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat truck for $77,898 using a counterfeit California driver’s license. The general manager said Cohen had shown up at the dealership driving a 2020 Tesla Model X and provided his insurance card for the Tesla as part of the truck purchase.

Investigators reviewed law enforcement records and learned the Tesla had recently been impounded by the Lake Oswego Police Department because Unitan had been driving it with a suspended license.

When investigators compared Unitan’s Oregon DMV photo with the photo on the California driver’s license he gave to the dealership, they appeared to show the same person.

The small business owner who originally reported the fraud in Clackamas County also confirmed his company had previously hired Unitan for video production services and confirmed the photo on the California driver’s license was Unitan.

Federal agents and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Unitan at his home on Dec. 22, 2020. He was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. Agents also seized the Ford pickup truck and Tesla sedan, as well as digital evidence that confirmed Unitan had applied for dozens of EIDL and PPP loans.

After his pretrial services, officers noticed that Unitan was once again spending money from an unauthorized account. When officers asked to meet with him, Unitan fled.

Investigators say Unitan, his girlfriend and her young child ran from law enforcement for seven weeks before U.S. Marshals located them in a Marysville, Wash. hotel where he was arrested.

While he was on the run, a federal grand jury indicted Unitan on the charges he faced. In October 2021, he pleaded guilty to all three charges. He received his prison sentence on Feb. 22, 2022.