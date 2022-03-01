PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A possible active shooter was reported near the Hanford Site late Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement officials are searching the building.

Employees have been evacuated from the impacted building while surrounding buildings are in lockdown, the Hanford Site said in a Twitter post.

The communication went out shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies searched the building — and have not found any evidence of gunfire or any victims.

No other details were immediately available.

