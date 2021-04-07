TVF&R: Pole falls from helicopter onto person in Sherwood

Top Stories

Victim reportedly conscious and out from under object

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a bizarre accident Wednesday morning after a pole fell from a helicopter onto a person in Sherwood.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported the aircraft dropped the object from about 50 feet above ground over a property north of Highway 99 West around 9:30 a.m.

The pole was for an inground pool, according to TVF&R.

The victim was able to get out from under the object and was reported to be conscious. TVF&R said the person’s injuries are currently being evaluated.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories