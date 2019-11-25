Closings
1 injured, 1 dead after dump truck collides with car

Police are investigating the crash

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a dump truck collided with a car in Hillsboro on Monday morning.

The deadly crash occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of South 1st Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. The dump truck was traveling north on 1st Ave. when it crashed into a car going west on Baseline St.

The driver of the car, identified by police as Michael Maruk, 62, was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, Maruk’s passenger, his sister Marilynn, 75, died in the crash, said police.

The dump truck driver, 46-year-old Patricia Deangelis, was not injured.

While teams conduct their investigation into this crash, South 1st Ave. is closed between Southwest Oak Street and Southwest Washington Street while SE Baseline St. is closed at Southeast 2nd Avenue.

