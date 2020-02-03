Live Now
Historic Gorge Highway closed Monday for slide cleanup

The closure stretches between Multnomah Falls and Angel's Rest

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A landslide closed Columbia River Highway between Angel’s Rest and Multnomah Falls, January 28, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Historic Columbia Highway will be closed again Monday so crews from Oregon Department of Transportation can continue to clean up debris left by last week’s landslide.

The closure stretches on both sides of the highway between Multnomah Falls and Angel’s Rest.

Crews will be clearing out culvert choked by the slide, a process requiring heavy equipment, according to ODOT.

The road is expected to be open Monday afternoon.

