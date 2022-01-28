How to stay warm if you’re getting hit by snowstorms

Many people stay warm indoors with comfort foods, such as hearty stews, soups and chili. They can be prepared in advance and frozen, so when a snowstorm arrives, you can simply defrost them for quick and easy meals.

If you thought January’s plunging temperatures were finally behind us, think again. Many parts of the country are now preparing for their blizzards, some of which may dump up to 36 inches of snow, and some areas of New York state have declared a state of emergency.

Whether you’re getting ready to shovel snow, or prepared to be holed up indoors for a couple of days, you might as well be comfortably warm. Heated blankets transform sofas and beds into cozy spots, while insulated outerwear makes it easier and safer to trek through the snow. Above all else, use the proper equipment and safety measures to keep yourself and your home warm in cold conditions.

Tips for staying warm during snowstorms

Cold weather health and safety

Staying warm when snowstorms are in full swing is essential for the health and safety of your household. Avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary.

Heating devices: When you use heating devices indoors, make sure you turn them off to avoid potential fire hazards. If possible, opt for devices with timers or auto-shutoff.

The Centers for Disease Control states that you should always dress warmly when you spend time outdoors in extremely cold weather to minimize hypothermia risks. Emergency preparation: Keep cold-weather supplies in your vehicle in the event you’re stranded in a snowstorm, particularly emergency blankets, water, non-perishable food and a first aid kit.

Keep cold-weather supplies in your vehicle in the event you’re stranded in a snowstorm, particularly emergency blankets, water, non-perishable food and a first aid kit. Pet safety: Like humans, pets also need to be warm in snow and plunging temperatures. Make sure they’re not left outdoors for prolonged periods of time. Pets should also have access to plenty of food, water and a warm bed.

How to stay warm outdoors

An insulated winter jacket is non-negotiable when it’s snowing, and to stay toasty-warm when you shovel or commute, you’ll need to bundle up with layers.

Thermal underwear is a flexible, lightweight base layer that retains body heat. Fleece vests add extra warmth around the torso, while wool socks keep feet warm and dry. Hats, scarves and gloves protect skin not only from biting cold air, but also windburn and UV exposure.

If you’re open to high-tech options, there are now electric jackets with built-in heating elements similar to electric blankets. Many electric hand warmers and insoles keep hands and feet warm for up to four hours. Many of these devices are now available with wireless remotes and rechargeable batteries, making them convenient cold-weather purchases.

How to stay warm indoors

Even when the heat is cranked indoors, it’s not unusual to still feel a bit of a chill. You can warm up with fleece or flannel loungewear, heated blankets and fuzzy slippers. If it’s still not enough and you don’t have a fireplace, you can use a space heater (follow safety tips) to warm your immediate area, whether it’s your home office, bedroom or another room in your house.

Top products to help you stay warm during snowstorms

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket

It’s hard to beat the coziness of this wearable blanket, lined in faux shearling, that gained notoriety on “Shark Tank.”

Kamik Men’s Greenbay 4 Cold-Weather Boot

Snow is no match for these 100% waterproof boots that have a minus 40-degree extreme temperature rating and traction outsoles that enhance grip on slippery ground.

Lasko Bladeless Space Heater

This sleek space heater is chock-full of convenient features, including auto shutoff, remote control and easy-to-clean design.

Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket

If you love crawling under the covers in cold weather, this heated blanket makes your bed as cozy as possible with an adjustable temperature of up to 110 degrees.

Arc’teryx Women’s Sentinel LT Jacket

The outerwear brand, recently the subject of viral TikTok videos, offers superior snow protection with a tri-layer Gore-Tex membrane and storm hood.

