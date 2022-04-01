PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s taken nearly 13 billion years, but light from the farthest observed star has officially reached earth.

The extremely distant star was observed by the Hubble Space Telescope recently — making it the most distant star we have observed in the universe. The light from that star is so old that it’s like looking back in time.

Scientists say that light formed when the universe was about seven percent of its current age.

Director of Space Science Education at OMSI Jim Todd joined AM Extra to talk about the discovery.