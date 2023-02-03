PPB says Janae Kelley 43, who allegedly killed Aaron Follstad-Martin in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood on July 15, 2022, was arrested in Chandler, Ariz.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six months after the murder of a Portland man, the suspect is now in custody more than 1,000 miles away.

“He wasn’t perfect, I don’t know anybody that is, but he didn’t deserve that,” said Shalonda Follstad-Martin, the wife of Aaron Follstad-Martin. “I’m just thankful that she was arrested because I don’t feel like it’s ok for her to be around here kicking it.”

Last week, 43-year-old Janae Kelley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Taskforce in Chandler, Ariz. for the July 2022 murder of Aaron Follstad-Martin. Just 44 at the time, he was shot and killed in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Shalonda says while news of the arrest is a relief, they don’t know why it took so long in the first place.

“There’s no way she should’ve been able to make it to Arizona or to the bus stop for that matter because she did it outside in public in front of everybody,” said Shalonda.

Portland Police first issued a warrant for her arrest back in August, and according to court records, many brought up Kelley’s name as the person responsible. In October, Crime Stoppers of Oregon offered a reward for information leading to Kelley’s arrest.

KOIN 6 asked Portland Police and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office if a Crime Stoppers tip helped with the arrest, but they have not gone into further detail as to how Kelley was found. Follstad-Martin’s family says even with this news, it doesn’t take away their grief and pain.

“We didn’t celebrate his birthday with him, he missed Christmas with us, Thanksgiving, he’s got grandkids he hadn’t even got to meet yet,” said Shalonda.

Janae Kelley is expected to stay in Arizona pending extradition. A court date in Portland has not yet been set.