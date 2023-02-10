PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A busy stretch of road in Tigard has become a danger for many who travel it, so much so, the state is now stepping in to fix it, but at a high cost.

Many times throughout the day, cars fly by as pedestrians and cyclists navigate parts of Hall Boulevard in Tigard where sidewalks suddenly end in some spots and students try to make it home safely from nearby schools.

“It is not safe for kids to travel down this corridor, it’s not safe for cyclists, and it honestly does not even feel safe for drivers,” said U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, whose district includes Tigard.

Efforts have been underway for more than a year to improve much of Hall Boulevard, currently a state highway under the Oregon Department of Transportation’s jurisdiction. Tigard’s new mayor, Heidi Lueb, drives the stretch every day taking her daughter to school and says she sees the dangers first-hand.

“I saw a runner this morning who had to run in the bike lane because there’s no sidewalk. It felt incredibly unsafe,” said Lueb. “There’s an individual who has a motorized wheelchair who drives it every day and he crossed this morning and had to go into the bike lane in order to get through. And these are individuals who don’t have another choice of another road to safely take.”

ODOT plans to transfer jurisdiction to the City of Tigard, but before that can happen, many repairs have to happen first — to the tune of around $60 million. It’s been nearly a year since safety efforts started ramping up, so KOIN 6 News asked ODOT what’s been done in that time.

“Over the last year, we’ve added some ADA ramps, so we’ve been out here, constructing accessibility improvements. We were also successful in seeking a $4 million earmark to add two new rapid flashing beacons to improve crossing safety,” said Rian Windsheimer, ODOT regional manager.

That 40 mph corridor of Hall Blvd. often has pedestrians walking a quarter of a mile out of the way to cross at a signal, or like KOIN 6 crews saw Friday, crossing busy traffic in the middle of the road. The two flashing crossings for pedestrians will go in at Hemlock and Spruce, but the project isn’t slated for construction until 2025 as it’s currently in the design phase.

Leaders who walked the corridor Friday and experienced the issues say it’s more apparent than ever, that as more people move to the area, changes need to happen.

“The one thing we don’t want to happen is for a child to be killed on this road or get hurt,” said OR State Sen. Aaron Woods, representing District 13.

Next, ODOT plans to look to state and federal sources to secure the $60 million in funding needed to finish Hall’s safety improvements.

“We’re closer than we’ve been before to getting this transfer done and the City of Tigard is willing to take this over, willing to pay the ongoing maintenance costs. The state just needs to find the money and potentially with our federal partners to make the transfer happen,” said OR State Rep. Ben Bowman, representing District 25.

While there’s not a concrete date set for Hall Boulevard to transfer jurisdictions from ODOT to the City of Tigard, those involved in the improvement project say it’ll likely still be a few years from now.