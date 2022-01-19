The band will perform at the Roseland Theater in March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The ‘80s and ‘90s punk rock band Jawbreaker announced Tuesday it’s going on tour in 2022 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the last album it released, “Dear You.” One of the band’s first stops will be at the Roseland Theater in Portland.

The band released “Dear You” in 1995, technically 27 years ago, but in an Instagram post announcing the tour Jawbreaker said, “The last two years don’t count.”

Presale tickets for the tour went on sale Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Jawbreaker will be performing in Portland on March 19. Roseland Theater said this will be an all-ages concert and that the artists are requiring everyone in attendance to be vaccinated. Jawbreaker will be performing in Portland with the other bands Jawbox and Team Dresch. Stand-up comedian Kyle Kinane will also perform at the event.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday morning at 10 on Tickemaster or Etix.com.

Portland is the second stop on Jawbreaker’s tour. The first performance will be in Seattle on March 18.

According to Rolling Stone, Jawbreaker first reunited at Riot Fest in 2017.