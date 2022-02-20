King City PD: Duo tries, fails to yank cash out of cafe ATM

Incident happened February 12

Surveillance photo of suspects who tried to take an ATM from Coffee Time in KIng City on February 12, 2022 (King City PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of burglary suspects broke into a King City cafe but failed to crack open an ATM using a chain and a truck — and it was all caught on a surveillance camera, police said.

According to the King City Police Department, two people broke into Coffee Time at 15555 SW 116th Avenue at 2:52 a.m. on Feb. 12. Police said one of the suspects used what appeared to be an axe to break into the cafe and then hit the ATM.

The suspects then wrapped a chain around the ATM and tied it to a truck in an attempt to rip out the compartment holding cash.

The burglars were unsuccessful in trying to get the compartment holding cash out of the ATM, police said.

