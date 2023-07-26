PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend, a local fair returns for its 10th year!

Starting at 10 a.m. Sunday the Montavilla Street Fair will take over Southeast Stark Street with food, vendors and music.

This year, the fair is bringing over 140 local arts, crafts, food and retail vendors to the area between Southeast 76th Avenue and Southeast 82nd Avenue.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the Montavilla neighborhood early to get a sneak peek of what the fair is bringing this year.

