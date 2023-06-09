Protesters show their displeasure with Legacy Health after the Mt Hood Birthing Center was closed, February 13, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Since its controversial closure in March, the Mount Hood Family Birth Center’s pending reopening has been a source of both excitement and disappointment in the community.

On Tuesday, Legacy Health announced that the birthing center in Gresham would reopen on June 13. By Friday, a statement announced that the health center is “disappointed to announce” that they need to delay the opening.

According to Legacy, the Oregon Health Authority informed them that the Centers of Medicaid and Medicare Services require more information before they can approve the Family Birth Center plan.

The health center told KOIN 6 they re-submitted the plan on Friday, and until the plan has been approved, their “plans to welcome patients will remain on hold.”

The news comes nearly three months since the health facility’s unauthorized closure on March 17, prompting an investigation from the Oregon Health Authority that would determine whether the health facility still met state standards.

When the birthing center re-opens, President Bahaa Wanly says it will return to being staffed 24 hours per day, seven days per week – and promises round-the-clock support for pregnant patients.

“At Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, our top priority is to provide safe and quality care to our community,” Wanly said. “We are pleased to welcome patients to a nurturing environment staffed with experienced professionals who are committed to delivering exceptional care during this precious time in families’ lives.”

