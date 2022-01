A freshly-dug razor clam is tossed into a net during the first day of the short season Sunday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2003, on the Pacific Ocean beach at Grayland, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small 6-day window for digging razor clams opened Saturday on the Washington coast, but not all beaches allow it.

There are daily digs at Long Beach through Wednesday. Copalis Beach is open for digging Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, February 3.

The next clam digs are tentatively set for the middle of February. A fishing license is required to harvest razor clams and the limit is 15 per day.