Brown issues heat wave emergency declaration

PORTLAND, OR – JUNE 27: Portland residents fill a cooling center with a capacity of about 300 people at the Oregon Convention Center June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an emergency declaration for 23 counties as a heatwave hits the region; meanwhile, cooling centers are opening around the Portland metro area.

Brown’s emergency declaration was issued to ensure more resources were available to respond to high temperatures forecasted for the state.

“As Oregon faces another high heat event, it’s important that we make available all needed resources to assist every level of government helping Oregonians stay safe and healthy,” Brown said in a statement on Thursday.

Below is a list of the cooling center locations and hours:

Multnomah County

According to Multnomah County’s website, five cooling centers will open from noon to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday:

Multnomah County East Building – 600 NE 8th St., Gresham

Sunrise Center – 18901 E Burnside St., Portland

Portland Building – 1120 SW 5th St., Portland

Matt Dishman Community Center – 77 NE Knott St., Portland

Charles Jordan Community Center – 9009 North Foss Ave., Portland

People who need a ride to a cooling center can call 211.

The City of Portland is also opening outdoor misting centers from noon to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday, at the following parks:

Glenhaven Park

Mt Scott Park

Knott Park

Due to the forecasted heat, currently open libraries except Kenton will extend hours of operation until 8 p.m. Thursday. Free water will be available at all libraries throughout the county. Masks are required at all locations. The following Multnomah County libraries will be open until 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday:

Capitol Hill – 10723 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Fairview-Columbia – 1520 NE Village St. Fairview

Hillsdale, 1525 SW Sunset Blvd., Portland

Kenton, 226 N Denver Ave., Portland

Northwest, 2300 NW Thurman St., Portland

The following Multnomah County library branches are open until 8 p.m. both Thursday and Friday:

Gregory Heights, 7921 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland

Gresham, 385 NW Miller Ave., Gresham

Holgate, 7905 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland

Hollywood, 4040 NE Tillamook St., Portland

Midland, 805 SE 122nd Ave, Portland

North Portland, 512 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Rockwood, 17917 SE Stark St., Portland

St. Johns, 7510 N Charleston Ave., Portland

Troutdale, 2451 SW Cherry Park Rd., Troutdale

Woodstock, 6008 SE 49th Ave., Portland

Washington County

Multiple cooling centers, splash pads and hydration stations throughout Washington County will be available to the public and can be found in a color-coded, interactive map here. The county’s cooling centers are:

Beaverton City Library – 12375 SW 5th St., Beaverton Open until 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Beaverton City Library at Murray Scholls – 11200 SW Murray Scholls Pl, Beaverton Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center – 9985 SW 125th Ave., Beaverton Open until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday Cornelius Public Library – 1370 N Adair St., Cornelius Open until 9 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Masks are optional.

Forest Grove City Library – 2114 Pacific Ave., Forest Grove Open until 5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Forest Grove Senior and Community Center – 2037 Douglas St., Forest Grove Open until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Hillsboro Brookwood Library – 2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy., Hillsboro Open until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday Face coverings and physical distancing are strongly recommended.

Hillsboro Civic Center – 150 E Main St., Hillsboro Open until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. This is a pet-friendly location, but they must be crated at all times.

Hillsboro Shute Park Library – 775 SE 10th Ave, Hillsboro Open until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

North Plains Library – 31334 NW Commercial St., North Plains Open until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church – 3700 SE 79th Ave., Portland Open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday Pet friendly.

Tigard Public Library – 13500 SW Hall Blvd., Tigard Open until 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Masks are optional.

Tigard Senior Center – 8815 SW Omara St., Portland Open until 8 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 8 p.m. Friday

THPRD Athletic Center – 15707 Walker Rd., Beaverton Open until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Tualatin Public Library – 18878 SW Martinazzi Ave., Tualatin Open until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.



County and state officials are encouraging the public to keep an eye out for one another in their communities. If a person looks disoriented or confused, they might be suffering from the effects of heat -help them move to a cooler place, and consider dialing 911.