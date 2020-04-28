Local phlebotomist in NYC says work ‘rewarding,’ ‘heartbreaking’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the announcement came down earlier this month that the VA in Portland would be sending volunteer medical professionals to New York City, Danielle Pauli knew she had a job to do.

“They needed volunteers for the [Disaster Emergency Management] program,” Pauli said. “I sent my name in, and with my qualifications, I was chosen.”

Danielle Pauli

Pauli, a former Iraq War combat medic with the United States Army, is normally a phlebotomist at the VA. But since April 26, she has been working as an immediate care tech in the Bronx serving fellow veterans. A good chunk of her days are filled with assisting nurses with IVs, blood draws and EKGs.

“It’s been very rewarding and heartbreaking at the same time, said Pauli. “When we see the patients come in that are COVID positive we know that if they are not in very good health the chances of them coming out of the hospital are slim.”

In addition to New York, the VA Portland has had five staff members taking part in The Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS) Program in New Orleans. Officials with the VA said it has several more medics slated to go on volunteer tours, most of whom are are resident nurses and doctors.

DEMPS is the VA’s main program for deployment of clinical and non-clinical staff to an emergency or disaster. It is used for internal Veterans Health Administration (VHA) missions, as well as a response to an emergency declaration.

“The sheer numbers that are coming in with COVID [is] astounding,” Pauli said. “We have over 70 patients in the hospital that are COVID positive versus, I believe, the ten positive tests that we have in the VA in Portland. So, it’s a drastic drastic difference.”

Pauli has logged about 130 hours in the last two weeks and will be staying in New York until at least May 10.

To date there have been more than 150,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in New York.