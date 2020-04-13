Longview fire lowers air quality in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The major fire that broke out at Longview’s Swanson Bark and Wood Products Sunday has lowered Portland’s air quality.

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has since issued an air quality advisory:

Officials with Longview Fire said the fire was sill burning as of Monday morning. Crews estimated the fire is still about 80 acres big.

As a result, a layer of smoke has settled over the greater Portland area.

“Responding to 911 calls at Swanson Bark is not an unusual occurrence,” Longview Police & Fire said in a release. “The facility, with its large piles of barkdust and other products off, gas regularly has a natural part of the composting/ decomposition process.” Small fires are not uncommon and are generally handled by on-site staff, according to the company.

Buildings, machinery, vehicles and conveyors were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

Helicopter operations have been utilized to help put out the fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. Officials are urging drivers to avoid stopping to watch the process.

A major industrial fire broke out at Swanson Bark and Wood Products in Longview Sunday afternoon. According to Cowlitz County Emergency Management, the fire was reported at 2:37 p.m. As of 9:15 p.m. crews were still at the scene, battling the blaze. It is unclear what caused the fire.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warned drivers that smoke from the industrial fire impacted visibility in both directions on State Route 432 near milepost 9 (Tennant Way). Drivers should exercise caution when traveling through the area.

