PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Look up at the sky — the moon will be giving us a special show. A total lunar eclipse!

For 84 minutes on Sunday, the moon will cross through Earth’s shadow making the full moon appear a coppery red.

Nasa scientist Ryan Watkins shares why this weekend’s moon is so special.

For more information visit this website, and Nasa will be livestreaming the event on Sunday here.