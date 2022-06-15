PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dispute between an alleged hotel employee and another man led to a shooting at the Monticello Hotel in Longview on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Longview Police Department said the shooting happened just after midnight.

Responding officers found one man down on the ground with a gunshot wound. That man, 43-year-old Jasson Lamore — was rushed to a nearby hospital but is expected to survive.

The shooter, 30-year-old Daniel Amaro-Anaya, was arrested on assault charges. Amaro-Anaya told police he was an employee at the hotel.