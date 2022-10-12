PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The idea of cannabis delivery came out of California. With the passage of Measure 91, Oregon also approved a cannabis delivery model, but even with changes made at the legislative level, the system still could use some work.

This week, host Travis Box speaks with David Fuedy, original driver and co-owner of RIP CITY Delivery about the challenge, the COVID boom, the City of Portland’s Cannabis program, and how to stay nimble in a down market.

