PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A judge sentenced John Allen Hughes, an accomplice in a 2017 Southeast Portland murder, to life in prison Wednesday. Hughes will have the possibility of parole in 25 years.

Hughes, 55, was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm on May 18, 2022.

His co-defendant, Shawn Kevin McGinnis, 59, was also found guilty of second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced on June 22, 2022.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Hughes and McGinnis committed murder on November 10, 2017 at the home of McGinnis’ girlfriend in Southeast Portland. McGinnis believed Robert “Cody” Kaiser, the victim, was having an affair with his girlfriend and the two men had previous conflicts.

Both men arrived at the home armed with guns. Investigators said Hughes approached the side door of the home with a 30/30 rifle while McGinnis, armed with a pistol, yelled at the front door that he would burn the house down if the people inside didn’t come out immediately.

When Kaiser stepped out the side door, Hughes shot him once in the chest, killing him almost immediately, according to the district attorney’s office.

“It sounded like someone threw a rock against the house or against the window,” a neighbor told KOIN 6 News near the crime scene. “But it wasn’t. It was a gun shot.”

“I’m most struck by how unnecessary this was: there was no reason for Mr. Kaiser to be killed. The Defendants came to his home and shot him to death when he came outside. No prison sentence can bring back a loved one, but justice was served today on behalf of Mr. Kaiser.” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Sean Hughey stated.

Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Mariel Mota said she’s grateful to the community members who shared their stories in court.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Kaiser’s family, who can never be made whole, but may feel some relief that our system provided the right result for this indefensible crime,” she said.

The Portland Police Bureau investigated the case.