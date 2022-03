PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was shot to death at a Gresham storage facility, prompting both Gresham police and the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team to launch a joint investigation.

On Sunday night, Timothy Fowlkes was shot at the Money Saver Mini Storage, 19215 NE Halsey, police said. An autopsy determined the 25-year-old’s death was a homicide.

The case is open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503.618.2719.