Traffic backs up near Macadam Avenue after a crash closes Marquam Bridge NB on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 (TripCheck).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on the Marquam Bridge Monday died from his injuries on Saturday at a local hospital, Portland police say.

David Belen, 48, had a mechanical problem with his vehicle on the bridge around 5:15 a.m. on Monday, according to Portland police. When he got out of the car to address the issue, he was hit by another vehicle.

The driver, identified as Aldrin Roda Barraquio, stayed at the scene as Belen was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Barraquio, 31, was arrested and booked at the Multnomah County Jail for DUII, 2nd-degree assault and reckless driving.

The bridge was closed for nearly six hours after the crash.