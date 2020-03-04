Man who used torrent site to spread child porn pleads guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man has pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography and faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

John James Shore used BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing program, to acquire and distribute porn from the 55-year-old’s personal computer, according to court documents. Investigators from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified the IP address for Shore’s home as a source of child pornography and downloaded 350 gigabytes of data from the address between February and July 2018.

In October 2018, FBI agents and task force officers executed a search warrant on Shore’s Beaverton home and seized his computer. Shore admitted to downloading and watching child porn in an interview following the search.

In addition to the prison sentence, Shore faces a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised released. He will be sentenced in June.