1  of  2
Live Now
CBSN: Senate committee hearing on reopening the U.S. underway Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Map shows what’s open for business in Clackamas County

Top Stories

An interactive map that shows which restaurants offering delivery or to-go orders

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKHAVEN, GA – APRIL 27: Barry Lennon, Operating Partner of J. Christopher, hangs up signs to to promote dine in service now available in the J. Christopher restaurant on April 27, 2020 in Brookhaven, Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp has allowed some non-essential businesses to start re-opening in Georgia amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. As of Monday, restaurants around Georgia are allowed to offer dine-in service. Non-essential businesses allowed to start reopening are restaurants, movie theaters, tattoo shops, salons, gyms and nail salons. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County has unveiled a new online tool to help people find out what’s open during the pandemic.

The site is an interactive map that shows which restaurants offering delivery or to-go orders, open businesses and other retail shops. If you run a business that’s open, you can enter information on the site to get your business listed on the map.

Find that map online here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss