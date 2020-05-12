Map shows what’s open for business in Clackamas County

BROOKHAVEN, GA – APRIL 27: Barry Lennon, Operating Partner of J. Christopher, hangs up signs to to promote dine in service now available in the J. Christopher restaurant on April 27, 2020 in Brookhaven, Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp has allowed some non-essential businesses to start re-opening in Georgia amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. As of Monday, restaurants around Georgia are allowed to offer dine-in service. Non-essential businesses allowed to start reopening are restaurants, movie theaters, tattoo shops, salons, gyms and nail salons. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County has unveiled a new online tool to help people find out what’s open during the pandemic.

The site is an interactive map that shows which restaurants offering delivery or to-go orders, open businesses and other retail shops. If you run a business that’s open, you can enter information on the site to get your business listed on the map.

Find that map online here.