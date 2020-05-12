Map shows what’s open for business in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County has unveiled a new online tool to help people find out what’s open during the pandemic.
The site is an interactive map that shows which restaurants offering delivery or to-go orders, open businesses and other retail shops. If you run a business that’s open, you can enter information on the site to get your business listed on the map.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.