McMinnville pursuit ends with foot chase, suspect tased

Miguel Uribe-Andrade was arrested after a police pursuit in McMinnville on Nov. 12, 2019. (YCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was tased and arrested after he led police on 2 car chases Tuesday night.

McMinnville police received word of a vehicle pursuit on Highway 240 from Newberg-Dundee PD around 11:20 p.m. An officer in an unmarked police car tracked the suspect car down about 10 minutes later, following him south of Layfayette Highway.

Police coordinated their efforts to intercept the car with spike strips as the suspect drove west onto Highway 18. Officers tried to stop the car before reaching the south end of the Three Mile Lane bridge, where the spikes were placed. The suspect refused to pull over and attempted to flee, eventually driving over the spikes.

The car’s front tires were deflated within 30 seconds, but the suspect continued crossing the bridge onto 3rd street before striking a median and completely disabling the car.

The suspect ran from the car as officers and a K-9 unit raced after him. After about 3 blocks, the K-9 named Axell took him down.

Officers caught up and the suspect tried fighting them, but was subdued with a Taser and then arrested.

The suspect was identified as Miguel Uribe-Andrade of Newberg. The 29-year-old was arrested for unlawful possession of a switchblade knife and over 6 grams of meth.