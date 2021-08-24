Motorcyclist dies, 1 driver flees, another driver hurt in Salem

Top Stories

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic siren 12152018_1544937858504.jpg.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Salem, police said.

A motorcycle and a Volkswagen car were speeding south on Portland Road at about 10 p.m. but they failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Bill Frey Drive, the Salem Police Department said.

The motorcycle and the car crashed into a Chevy Tahoe that was turning north onto Portland Road from Bill Frey Drive.

Police said the motorcyclist — identified as 30-year-old Christopher James Martinez of Salem — died at a hospital.

The driver of the Volkswagen fled the scene before officers arrived.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the driver of the Volkswagen is asked to call the Salem Police Traffic Team at 503.588.6293.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories