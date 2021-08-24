Motorcyclist dies, 1 driver flees, another driver hurt in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Salem, police said.

A motorcycle and a Volkswagen car were speeding south on Portland Road at about 10 p.m. but they failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Bill Frey Drive, the Salem Police Department said.

The motorcycle and the car crashed into a Chevy Tahoe that was turning north onto Portland Road from Bill Frey Drive.

Police said the motorcyclist — identified as 30-year-old Christopher James Martinez of Salem — died at a hospital.

The driver of the Volkswagen fled the scene before officers arrived.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the driver of the Volkswagen is asked to call the Salem Police Traffic Team at 503.588.6293.