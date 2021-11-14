Motorcyclist dies after colliding with van driver on Hwy 99E

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after colliding with a van driver Saturday night on Highway 99E in Clackamas County, the Oregon State Police said.

Troopers responded to a report of a deadly crash around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy 99E near Dunes Road. OSP said 33-year-old Daniel Lucero, of Gervais, was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on the highway and hit the driver of a Chevrolet van nearly head-on.

According to OSP, a witness told them Lucero had run a red light immediately prior to the crash.

Lucero died at the scene from his injuries, OSP said. Authorities did not specify whether the driver of the van, 39-year-old Joel Gibson of Medford, was injured.

Hwy 99E was closed for more than three hours while OSP and local first responders investigated the crash.

Several agencies also responded to the call, including the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon City Police Department, Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas County Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.