PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Property crime data released by Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Wednesday showed the county’s prosecution rates over the last three years.

The full data, which can be viewed here, features numbers from 2019 to the third quarter of 2022. It shows the number of property crime incidents reported to PPB increased in nearly every area.

“Property crime is often underreported, time-consuming to investigate, and hugely destructive of public confidence and safety. We must continue to improve our BOEC and police staffing to improve response times and investigate thoroughly these crimes,” Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz said. “The Portland Police Association welcomes partnership with our justice system partners to ensure these cases don’t fall through the cracks. Thorough investigations paired with aggressive prosecution and accountability is critical in restoring public trust in our justice system and keeping our city safe.”

According to Schmidt, prosecution rates have stayed largely consistent since 2019, saying there was a downtick in some areas at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a sharp rise back to pre-pandemic rates near the end of 2020.

“When these cases are referred to us, I have directed my attorneys to prosecute aggressively. Victims of property crime range from individuals experiencing houselessness, to renters, and home and business owners. The impacts are far-reaching and cannot be tolerated. We must continue to fight for accountability with our limited resources,” Schmidt said.

Below is a snapshot of prosecution rates in the third quarter of 2022.