Multnomah County Justice Center ravaged by rioters

Justice Center entry way damaged May 30, 2020 (Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of some of the damage to the county’s Justice Center in the wake of the rioting sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Demonstrators began smashing windows and vandalizing the building around 11 p.m. Friday, according to deputies. Additionally, flares and other incendiary devices were thrown into a ground level office while Corrections Records staff were working inside. The building’s fire sprinkler system activated and doused the fires, but as a result, the building sustained extensive water damaged.

Multnomah County Justice Center vandalism May 30, 2020 (Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Mulntomah County’s Rapid Response Team has since secured the building and will remain on scene until further notice.

Multnomah County Justice Center vandalism May 30, 2020 (Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“I am incredibly disappointed in Friday night’s actions that put staff, adults in custody and the public in extreme risk,” said Sheriff Michael Reese. “This could have had tragic consequences in a corrections setting.”

Protesters also broke into the Portland Police Bureau’s headquarters, accused of lighting a fire inside.

Portland police said at least one shooting was tied to the protest, although details weren’t immediately available.

Officers also said that gas was deployed after people threw projectiles at them. Firefighters were responding to the blaze, police said.