PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to federal prison for sexually exploiting an Oregon child through the social media application Musical.ly, which is now known as TikTok.

According to court documents, Andrew Thomas Tager posed as a female employee of the former Musical.ly in 2018, when he was 28 years old and the child was 10 years old.

He convinced the child to take part in a fictitious program in which she would win a “crown” by sending the “employee” various photos and videos of herself. She also believed she would gain access to certain features on the application that weren’t accessible to other users.

Tager encouraged the child to send him pornographic photos and videos using instant messaging application Kik Messenger, and he told her how she should pose, dress, use props, etc. He threatened the child, telling her that her photos and videos would be shared with other people if she chose to quit the program.

The child’s parents reported the incident to law enforcement after finding the messages on her phone. Tager was arrested in North Carolina on May 30, 2019, after being charged by criminal complaint with production of child pornography on May 2.

On May 31 of this year, Tager was charged by criminal information with production and attempted production of child pornography. On June 6, he waived indictment and pleaded guilty.

Tager was sentenced to 195 months, more than 16 years, in federal prison as well as 15 years’ supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.