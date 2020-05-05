New Years Day shooting suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man Monday for his alleged involvement in an early-morning, New Years Day shooting in Southeast Portland.

Johnny Wayne Ramsey is accused of opening fire at a house in the 12400 block of SE Powell Boulevard just after 12 a.m. on January 1. One person suffered serious injuries from the shooting, police said.

Ramsey, 27, was allegedly involved in an altercation in a parking lot near the house prior to the shooting. He fled the scene before responding officers arrived.

In addition to Attempted Murder, Ramsey faces Assault in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center.