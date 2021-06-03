Ngo confirms attack while undercover at Portland protest

PMG PHOTO: Zane Sparling – A Man protesters claimed to be Andy Ngo was chased into the Nines Hotel on Friday evening, May 28.

Ngo was chased into The Nines hotel in downtown Portland after being unmasked by left-wing protesters on May 28.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The right-wing author Andy Ngo confirmed he was the masked man whose cover was blown during a recent rally — spurring a foot chase and attack from left-wing protesters on the streets of downtown Portland.

Draped in a Black Lives Matter flag and wearing tinted ski goggles, Ngo was embedded among a small band clad in black during a protest on Friday, May 28, when protesters sleuthed out his identity and chased the editor into the swanky The Nines hotel.

Ngo said in a statement that he was working on a new chapter of his book, “Unmasked,” when protesters pulled off parts of his disguise and tackled him, inflicting bruises and bleeding in the process, according to photos he posted on Twitter.

“I took care to mitigate the risks and went to observe Antifa first-hand,” Ngo said. “Like many other journalists Antifa has tried to silence and intimidate through violence and threats, I had to cover my face and eyes to do my job and stay alive.”

After another brief sprint to The Nines, protesters pounded on the front doors of the hotel as Ngo slipped out the back entrance into a waiting ambulance that transported him to a hospital.

Police responded to a downtown Portland hotel after protesters chased a man they say is Andy Ngo, tore off his BLM flag, and pushed him to the ground pic.twitter.com/O7IicA6xWF — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) May 29, 2021

“It seemed obvious they intended to make good on hundreds of threats over the past two years to kill me,” he said.

Police arrested one man, 26-year-old Sean Lopez, on attempted second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and other charges outside the hotel, though court documents say he is accused of throwing rocks through the window of a Starbucks and at a Campbell Court Apartments resident filming a crowd on April 26.

The probable cause affidavit filed in that case says Portland Police Bureau officers relied on “undercover surveillance” to ID Lopez, but only arrested him later. Federal agencies also made two other arrests during the event on May 28, which was not declared a riot or unlawful assembly by authorities.

Ngo’s editor at the Post Millennial, Libby Emmons, as well as KOMO journalist Jonathan Choe, released statements condemning the attack.

“The images of journalist Andy Ngo being targeted and brutalized by a violent mob is truly disturbing,” said Choe. “It could have happened to any one of us in the field.”

Ngo has faced significant criticism from activists who say his coverage spurs death threats and harassment.