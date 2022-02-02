Nonprofit’s internship aims to diversify Oregon’s wine industry

by: Hailey Dunn, Alex Heiden

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon nonprofit has launched a new internship program dedicated to bringing diversity to the wine industry.

Our Legacy Harvested is now taking applications for the 2022 season to fill six intern positions — who will be selected from across the nation.

The nonprofit’s goal is to award internships for selected BIPOC individuals to come to the Willamette Valley and complete a four-month program.

Opportunities are available at any career level for interns who want to advance their knowledge and expertise in the wine community. Interns will be placed with one to two Willamette Valley wineries.

The application and more details can be found on the non-profit’s mission page at ourlegacyharvested.com.

