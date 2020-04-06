One dead in ultralight plane crash near Daybreak Airport

Cause of crash still under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person has died after an ultralight plane crashed near the Daybreak Airport just south of La Center, Washington.

Investigators said the plane went down near power lines west of the airport’s runway just after 9 a.m. Monday. The pilot and lone occupant of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the cause of the crash nor the identity of the victim have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.