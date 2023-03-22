PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed at a Corvallis skate park early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Corvallis police responded to a reported stabbing at the skate park on Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street at around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived at the park, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital for further treatment.

Police did not release any suspect information.

The park is expected to be taped off throughout the day while authorities remain on the scene.