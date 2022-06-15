PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding the public it will be closed on Monday, June 20 for the Juneteenth holiday.

This is the first year Juneteenth is being recognized as a federal and state holiday.

Juneteenth takes place on Sunday, June 19, but state and federal offices are observing the holiday by closing on Monday.

DMV offices, headquarters and phone centers will be closed for the day.

The holiday, June 19, 2022 marks the 157th anniversary of the last African American slaves being freed in Texas. President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

The DMV said DMV2U is available online 24/7. Many people can save themselves a trip to the office by requesting services online.