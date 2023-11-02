EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — Next year will be a historic season for the Oregon football program.

With a move to the Big Ten coming next season, the Ducks released their 2024 football schedule on Wednesday, which features four non-conference games, two bye weeks and a multitude of big-time matchups.

Oregon will begin their season on Aug. 24 at Hawaii before playing host to Idaho, Texas Tech and Boise St. to round out their non-league slate.

The Ducks will travel to UCLA for their conference opener on Sept. 28 before hosting Michigan St. the following week. Arguably the biggest game on the home slate is when Ohio St. comes into Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12. Oregon will also play in Michigan Stadium, aka The Big House, on Nov. 2.

After their second bye week, Oregon will round out their regular season by hosting Washington on Nov. 30.

The 2024 season will mark the first time in nearly eight decades that Oregon will not face Oregon St.

View the full schedule here.