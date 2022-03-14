MEDFORD, Ore. (KOIN) — A former southern Oregon resident plead guilty on Monday of violating The Lacey Act by illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions.

Darren Dennis Drake, 39, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to commit the violations.

The Lacey Act is a conservation law that prohibits trade in wildlife, fish and plants that have been illegally taken, possessed, transported or sold.

COVID cases drop but recorded in 30 Oregon counties

According to court documents, between Sept. 4, 2017 and March 21, 2018, Drake imported and exported dozens of live scorpions to and from contacts in Germany without obtaining an import-export license from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

On one parcel intercepted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Drake falsely labeled the scorpion package contents as ‘chocolates.’

Drake also mailed or received several hundred live scorpions from other U.S. states, including Michigan and Texas.

PPS: Cleveland High School vandalized with racist hate hate language, graffiti

On Feb. 23 Drake was charged by criminal information with conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, a federal misdemeanor.

Drake faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and three years’ supervised release.

He will be sentenced on June 22 before U.S. District Court Judge Ann L. Aiken.