PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Education is looking for public input on the future of high school graduates.

The department is hosting regional town halls and a statewide survey asking for recommendations for changes to graduation requirements.

Dan Farley, the department’s director of assessment, said even though 1,000 parents have responded so far, they’re looking for the widest possible variety of voices.

“Making sure that we are representing voices in Oregon that have historically been marginalized,” he said.

The last time the graduation requirements were created was 2007.

Farley said people can leave feedback or check when the virtual town hall is for their area at Oregonskitchentable.org until April 15.