The car of the deceased pedestrian was found along I-84 Friday morning. (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State police announced Saturday morning that they identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle on I-84 in Wasco County.

According to OSP, 43-year-old Jennifer Johnston was found dead around 9 a.m. on Friday. Investigators believe that the hit-and-run incident occurred between 4 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle that belonged to Johnston.

OSP is requesting anyone that may have witnessed or been traveling through the area and hit what they thought could be an animal during those hours to call OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference Case Number SP22-217109.