PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For anyone hoping to avoid the Black Friday shopping crowds, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at state parks.

While Oregon state parks are already free to enter, many lots often charge a fee for parking – but not on Black Friday.

In recent years, Black Friday has earned a new name: Green Friday. It’s a day people spend enjoying nature and the outdoors.

To celebrate Green Friday, Oregon state parks will waive day-use parking fees in the 24 parks that are open and would otherwise charge for parking on Nov. 25.

“We’re proud to promote this tradition and offer Oregonians an alternative to the busiest shopping day of the year,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Parking is free year-round for almost all state parks. However, at 24 parks, parking costs $5 daily. The parks that charge fees include popular places like Fort Stevens, Cape Lookout, Silver Falls, Champoeg, L.L. Stub Stewart, Smith Rock and Milo McIver. Oregon State Parks has a full list of all parks that require day-use parking permits on its website.

Fall Creek is included on the list, but is closed for the season.

The fee waiver applies from open to close on Nov. 25, except at Shore Acres State Park.

It expires there at 4 p.m. because of the Holiday Lights event that runs Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve.