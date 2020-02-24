Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson wants trial venue changed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The leader of a far-right organization who faces a felony riot charge has requested a venue change for his trial.

The firm representing Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson filed a motion claiming there is an unfair bias against its client if the trial is held in Portland.

“A uniform and organized campaign of propaganda from Portland leaders, news media, and political opponents has demonized Mr. Gibson, as a violent, white supremacist, Nazi,” said Angus Lee Law Firm in a motion issued Monday. “Political leaders in Portland, sensing the public mood, have repeatedly exacerbated and exploited this propaganda campaign, to the point of issuing formal resolutions condemning him.”

Gibson was charged with felony riot for his alleged involvement in a 2019 May Day brawl at a Northeast Portland bar called Cider Riot. He pleased not guilty to the charge in August.

Following his arrest, he told KOIN 6 the charge was politically motivated and an attempt by the city of Portland to ban him from the streets.

“If they want to continue to press these charges on me, I’ll take this case to the very end,” he said in August the same year. “I’m not going to plead guilty to one thing because I didn’t break the law.”

The following month, Gibson released a video alleging Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, the Multnomah County district attorney and a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group were colluding to prevent “patriots and followers of Christ” from speaking out.

One of the key arguments in the motion to change venue, Angus Lee said Gibson’s circumstances warrant a move by citing the 1968 case of Duncan v. Louisiana. The firm said criminal defendants have the right to trial by an impartial jury and that it is a “basic requirement of due process.”

Joey Gibson’s Motion to Change Venue: