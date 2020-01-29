Pedestrian struck by car in Gladstone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was struck by a car in Gladstone Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Portland Ave and Farfield St when the man was reportedly walking across the street.

Gladstone police say he did not suffer any significant injuries as a result of being struck, but was taken to OHSU as a precaution.

Inclement weather and low visibility may have contributed to the crash, according to officials.

There is no word yet on whether driver has been cited.